Local church gives back to Senior Services of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alfred Street Baptist Church recently granted the non-profit organization, Senior Services of Alexandria, $10,000 to keep their Meals on Wheels delivery program going during this critical time.

According to Senior Services officials, the grant will continue to pay staff to manage Meals on Wheels.

Mary Lee Anderson, Executive Director, Senior Services of Alexandria said, “Having that extra financial support from the church means that we can spend time focused on getting those programs out to the people that need them and have the funding so we can pay our staff, and pay for all of the additional PPE equipment that we need. Such as laptops that we had to purchase so our staff can work remotely and keep things going.”

Anderson said for seniors interested in the grocery program, they can contact a social worker who’s with senior services of Alexandria. SSA offers a direct-pay Meals on Wheels program for $10 a day. For more information about this program call (703) 836-4414, ext. 112.

