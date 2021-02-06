Local church distributing free boxes of fresh food every Saturday of February

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — A local church in Williamsport, Maryland is giving away free boxes of fresh food every Saturday this month.

Gateway Church has partnered with the US Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program that distributes boxes of farm-fresh produce, dairy products, and meat.

Gateway first began distributing food boxes in October, but will give out 2,400 boxes each Saturday.

Stacey Kretzer has been a volunteer since the distribution program started in October. She also delivers boxes to people who are unable to drive to Gateway for the drive-through distribution.

“It’s one less worry and people can feed their kids and the food that’s in these boxes are good quality food. It’s fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, you know, meats,” Kretzer explained. “It has everything that you can make meals for your kids. And we can help people who are going through a rough time right now.”

Kretzer usually greets cars by dancing and ushering them through the line. She noted that she has recognized and remembered families who come for a food box every weekend. Her smile faded a little when she explained that some of these families rely on these boxes to get them through the week.

Distribution begins at 10 AM and will run every Saturday for the month of February.

If you are unable to drive to church, please contact Gateway Church for a food box delivery.