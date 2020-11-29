Local business owners encourage people to shop small during the holidays

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Small businesses have taken the biggest hit because of the pandemic.

During this holiday season, small business owners in Funkstown, Md. are encouraging people to shop locally.

Small businesses are the backbone of any community, but the COVID-19 pandemic has left some small business owners treading on ice rather than walking in a winter wonderland.

Jessica Snyder is the owner of Guten Tag and stressed the importance of shopping locally.

“We are the businesses that support our community. It’s so important to shop small because so many places have been closed for several months and we’re trying to catch up. And small businesses are very quaint and have unique things that other stores don’t have.”

Snyder started the “Shop Funkstown” Facebook page four years ago with a fellow small business owner, Melissa Saylor, to highlight the local small businesses and to bring more people into town.

Lisa Quigg drove from Baltimore after finding the event on Facebook to see what festive treasures she could use to decorate this holiday season.

“I saw Small Business Saturday… But not only that, I mean unique things here, you’re not going to find it at the mall, you’re not going to find it at the large retailers… The TJ Maxx, the HomeGoods… And it’s a beautiful drive. It’s gorgeous to explore parts of Maryland that, you know, you might not otherwise come out and see but Facebook lets you know where all these little places are having unique little days and special things.”

If you don’t feel comfortable going into brick and mortar stores, Rhonda K., a frequent customer at Guten Tag, recommends working with shop owners to stay safe and support local businesses.

“Call a small business if you’re not actually comfortable going into the shop. If you call the small business and ask if they have something that meets your need. Maybe that’s another way to support a small business without physically going into the store if you’re not comfortable.”

More information about Shop Funkstown can be found on their Facebook page.