Local brewery joins thousands across the globe replicating ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local brewery is joining thousands across the globe putting their skills to action to support people of color and combat racial injustice.

At Smoketown Brewing Station in Brunswick, there’s a new beer on tap that goes beyond just what’s in the glass.

“Everything that started happening after George Floyd’s death and everything, we really wanted anyway to help or just to speak up and say we’re behind our community and this seemed like an amazing way to put our money where our mouth is,” explained director of operations at Smoketown, Jake Blackmon.

The brewery is one of 1,089 across the country and across the world brewing and selling the imperial stout, Black is Beautiful.

The brew was created by San Antonio’s Weathered Soul Brewing. Founder and head brewer Marcus B. stating the project “is about understanding and supporting people of color and inclusion. We ask that you stand with us to create something that has never been seen before and show the world the brewing community is one of a kind.”

The beer recipe has been shared and replicated by breweries in every state throughout America, and 20 different countries around the world.

“We said we want to be a part of this,” Blackmon said after seeing a post on social media about the initiative, “[Weathered Souls Brewing, they] give you the label, they give you the recipe, they give you everything you need to be a part of it.”

In just a week, Smoketown has created 2,100 cans of Black is Beautiful. That’s in addition to 10 barrels of the brew, which is about 310 gallons.

Blackmon says 100 percent of dollars from the beer sales will go to the NAACP of Maryland.

“Not only do you enjoy the artistic part of creating the beer and enjoying it in the tap room, but you’re actually helping people along the way,” said Blackmon.

At least 21 breweries throughout Maryland are participating in the collaborative campaign, including Jug Bridge Brewery in Frederick, and Mano Negra Beer Co. in Rockville.

For more information on the Black is Beautiful project, visit the website.

