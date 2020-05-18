Local bagpiper shows appreciation for frontline heroes and essential workers

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A firefighter from Washington, D.C. is using his bagpipe to help spread joy to first responders and essential workers.

James Mazzara started by playing “God Bless America” in his driveway and from there he’s played at various monuments and hospitals around the region. On Monday, he stopped by Mount Saint Mary’s University to play in front of the essential workers at the university. As a first responder himself, he knows how important a simple “thank you” really is.

“They’re taking a beating, every day they go to work, so it’s just a thank you to them, it gets them out,” said Mazzara. “You know they work, ten-twelve hours with no breaks or their breaks are working breaks, so to let them come out for 10 minutes and see the sky and get fresh air, is just awesome for them and makes me feel good. “

Mazzara played songs like “God Bless America,” and “America the Beautiful” in hopes of uniting all of us.