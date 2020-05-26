Lifelong Shepherdstown resident celebrates 88th birthday with surprise parade

"I can't believe this was all for me."

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — An 88-year-old woman got the surprise of a lifetime when friends and family drove by cheering and honking horns to wish her a Happy Birthday on Monday.

Virginia Potts says she was upset by the thought of not being able to see family and friends on her 88th birthday. Well to her surprise, nearly 30 cars, police vehicles and fire trucks drove by wanting to wish her a Happy Birthday in-person.

“I didn’t have any idea that this was going on,” said Potts. “That was wonderful, a parade just for me.”

Potts is a lifelong Shepherdstown, West Virginia resident and has 11 children, nearly four generations of Potts family members loving her on her special day.

“Grandma has always been a family first type of person,” said her grandson, Justin Morgan. “There’s not a whole lot more that she cares about in the world than family. To see friends and family drive by, she’s going to be shedding a couple tears.”

Family and friends said Virginia’s 88th birthday was definitely one to remember, and bigger plans have started for her 89th.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM