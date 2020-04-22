Law enforcement in Jefferson County helps with food distribution during pandemic

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — With schools closed during the pandemic, Jefferson County is doing its best to provide meals to those who depend on nutrition programs administered through the school system. And law enforcement is chipping in to help with pick-up and delivery.

With more than 9,100 students in Jefferson County Schools — many of whom depend on the school nutrition programs — the closing of schools during this public health emergency presents a serious challenge for many families. Volunteers have rallied to help make the meals available, even if it means operating out of a school bus on a parking lot. And law enforcement is stepping in to do its part too.

“The Ranson city police, the Charles Town city police and the sheriff’s department all try to provide a little traffic control to make sure that people can get in and can get out of the pick-up area,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty. “But it’s a great community effort and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

The school resource officer at Jefferson High is helping with traffic flow in and out of the parking lot at wildwood middle school. and when duty to community service calls, he says it’s not beneath him to make meal deliveries throughout the community

“It’s a big burden on families to provide for their children,” said Jefferson High School Resource Officer Sgt. Benjamin Williams, “so we’re trying to help them lighten that burden.” Williams was making deliveries to families that could not get the pick-up area at Wildwood Middle School.