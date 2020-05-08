Jefferson County kids do virtual read-along with senior citizens

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) – Some elementary school students got together over a virtual call to do some reading with senior citizens.

The reading night was scheduled as a meet and greet for the Jefferson County K-Kids who have been writing letters to their pen pals at the Jefferson County Council on Aging since the fall.

Senior Center member Rita Bostic said she’s looking forward to one day meeting her pen pals in person.

“I got the nicest notes from the kids, ” Bostic said. “I enjoyed that, any time with the young people.”

Some teachers from the students’ schools were in the phone call and said they were pleasantly surprised to see the kids stepping up to volunteer to read when they likely wouldn’t in a classroom setting.

K-Kids advisor Karen Scott said the reading night gave the kids and seniors a chance to do something fun and outside the box while staying safe in their homes.

“I think it really went beyond my expectations,” Scott said. “They couldn’t wait to see their pen pals and I think it was pretty awesome.”

Over 20 people joined the video call for the read along and the Scott said they’re already planning a time when they can do it again.