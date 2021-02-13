Injured Loudoun County sheriff deputy leaves hospital, receives send off from state police

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After four shots to the leg, shattered bones, and multiple surgeries, Loudoun County Sheriff Deputy Camron Gentry is finally heading home.

“I’m so excited to finally get him home and I know he’s excited, after being here for a month and a half,” said Angelina Gentry, Camron’s mother.

Gentry, 26, was responding to a routine shoplifting call at a Walmart in Sterling on Jan. 2nd, when the suspect pulled a gun, shooting him in the leg. His family says the deputy has been positive throughout his painful recovery, but he still has a while to go.

“We’re just ready to get him home so that we can start the next phase of recovery,” said Tony Gentry, Camron’s father.

Gentry was escorted from the hospital by a few familiar faces — and some new ones — as police officers from across northern Virginia surprised him with a motorcade to take him home.

“We’ve had so much community support,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman. “Fairfax County police, state police, Fraternal Order of Police. Everybody has been a part of this and we’re so grateful for the community and the support that we have.”

The community showed up for Camron in other ways, raising over $100,00 to cover his hospital bills. Sheriff Chapman says it’s a testament to Camron’s character.

“Deputy Gentry is an example of the professionalism that we have here, and people I think really appreciate that,” said Chapman.

Gentry will be returning to his parent’s home in Stevens City to fully recover.