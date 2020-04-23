Horses to the rescue: Rocky’s Horse Rescue & Rehabilitation pay a visit to nursing homes in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to serve the elderly who otherwise are currently unable to visit with their families and loved ones, Rocky’s Horse Rescue, & Rehabilitation paid a visit to an assisted living campus in Frederick to bring residents some cheer.

Someone once said, “being happy is good, but spreading happiness among others is even better” and that’s exactly what the team from Rocky’s Horse Rescue set out to do.

“I just would like to see them smile,” said Sharon Burrier, founder of Rocky’s Horse Rescue & Rehabilitation. “Just to smile, it will be all worth it, just for one smile. To makes somebody’s day that just can’t, do anything about the situation that they’re in.”

Based out of Thurmont, Maryland, Rocky’s Horse Rescue & Rehabilitation, is in the business of saving horses, but on Wednesday, instead of rescuing horses, the horses rescued residents at Montevue Assisted Living and Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick. Three horses walked around the premises, even walking up to residents windows, to share notes of kindness and brighten their day and give them something to talk about.

“You know, they’re sitting in their rooms. They can’t have their regular activities They can’t go on outings, so we decided to bring it to them,” said Burrier.

“It gave them something to look forward to, and when they’re talking to them over the phone, they have something else to talk about,” said Jennifer Cloutier, media coordinator for Rocky’s Rescue. “So, while they’re in here during all of this COVID-19, you run out of things to talk about, so today we gave them something to talk about for weeks on end. I think it’s great.”

With current restrictions on Residents were beyond overjoyed and grateful for a chance to have something else to smile about.

“The smiles, one senior doing a happy dance,” said Cloutier. “The waves. Some of them put their hands on the glass and just, I think we really made a connection today and gave them something to look forward to.”

Organizers, say the event was so successful, they look forward to doing again, even when the pandemic is over.It just goes to show, how a simple act of kindness can reach the masses and impact the most vulnerable, even if it’s just through the glass.