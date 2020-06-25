High school graduate uses graduation money to buy diverse books for the public school system

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Typically high school seniors spend their graduation money on something to treat themselves, but one Washington County senior decided to spend her graduation gifts on the community.

Maureen Rafter is an 18-year-old recent graduate from Williamsport High School, and she wanted to do something special to showcase her appreciation for her years as a student in the Washington County Public School system.

Rafter decided to use her graduation money and gift cards to buy diverse books for local schools. She says she wanted to make sure kids can read and learn about different cultures and races.

The graduate has purchased and collected 181 books, and says her goal is to donate 200 books to Williamsport Elementary School.

“There’s also a lot of books that feature immigrant students or discuss Black leaders that change the world. So I thought, what better way to expose young children, and make our community more inclusive than having these characters be featured in their lives,” said Rafter.

This fall, Rafter will attend George Washington University, where she will major in both political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies.

Rafter hopes these books will help mold the next generation to be great.

