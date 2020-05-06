Heartly House raises $40K during virtual fundraiser gala

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Heartly House of Frederick County hosted their Affair of the Heart Gala on Saturday, virtually broadcasting the event on social media.

Due to the coronavirus, the Heartly House had to transition their event to a digital platform and had participants pre-record their pieces to observe social distancing.

Although the Gala didn’t have the dinner and dancing as originally planned, author and journalist Rachel Louise Snyder spoke at the event to talk about her research and investigations of domestic violence.

Heartly House President Inga James said the gala raised about $70,000 last year, and so far they’re reporting about $40,000 was raised this past weekend.

However, the event was not without its technical hiccups.

“We anticipated that we could have made that $70,000 if we would not have had all the technical difficulties and people just leaving.

James said when the event transitioned to a free online stream, they reached out to ticket purchasers to offer a refund or the option to donate the amount of their ticket. She said a majority of them donated their ticket cost.

The Heartly House is still open and taking donations during this time, offering services to anyone who may be dealing with domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, or child abuse.