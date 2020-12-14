Hagerstown church donates over 200 gifts to children of incarcerated parents

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown church is making sure no child gets left behind this Christmas.

Hub City Vineyard Church is donating over 250 Christmas gifts of clothes and toys to 123 children of incarcerated parents or loved ones. The gifts are given to the children with notes from their parents.

Len Wrona leads the Prison Ministry program at Hub City Vineyard Church. He was beaming with pride over the gifts that were going to be distributed to the Angels.

“Well, it means the world to me. I think it helps all these kids understand that their parents do want to be connected with them and do love them and gives them a tangible symbol of that.”

This year, the children will also be able to write a card back to their parent

The Angel Tree program is part of the Prison Fellowship that works to help incarcerated parents strengthen and restore their relationships with their children and families

The church has worked with the Angel Tree program for over a decade and wanted to make sure this holiday season was special despite the pandemic and the ongoing construction to build their church. Hub City Vineyard has been holding services in-person and online but wanted to ensure the children would not be without gifts this Christmas.