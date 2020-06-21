Guru Nanak Foundation donates food to community

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – A Silver Spring place of worship has been partnering with various organizations to distribute groceries to their local community.

The Guru Nanak Foundation in Silver Spring opened their parking lot on Sunday for a drive-thru distribution, placing a week’s worth of mostly non-perishable food items in people’s cars.

Neeta Singh said they have been doing these distributions for the past several weeks and plan to keep doing them as long as they see a need.

“If you go to any Sikh temple anywhere around the world, there’s always food ready,” Singh said. “There’s always somebody in need for you to serve. And we believe in service… We call it sewa.”

The center will continue their distributions and are regularly connecting with other organizations and communities to make sure people are aware of their food programs.