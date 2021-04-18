Grandfamilies Fishing Days coming to New River Gorge

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is hosting a series of Grandfamilies [grandparents raising their grandchildren] Fishing Days in May and June.

Grandfamilies are invited enjoy nature while fishing, or learning how to fish.

The free of charge events are scheduled for:

May 16

June 5

June 26

Each event will be from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the park’s Camp Brookside Environmental Education Center. Lunches will be provided.

Any grandfamily can attend whether they know how to fish or not. The event will feature knot-tying, casting techniques, fish identification and Leave No Trace, followed by the opportunity to cast a line (or many) into the New River.

As a part of the event, grandchildren will receive one of the National Park Service’s “Let’s Go Fishing” Jr. Ranger activity booklet to work on before coming to the event. When they attend the fishing day, they will be sworn in and awarded the Junior Angler Fishing badge.

For the safety of staff and participants, COVID-19 guidelines will be followed throughout the event. Each grandfamily will be provided with equipment and positioned at a safe distance along the New River to fish.

For more details and to register for the event, contact Ranger Mark at mark_bollinger@nps.gov or (304) 860-7713.