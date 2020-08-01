FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A local nonprofit organization recently launched what they’re calling the “Good Connects Us Campaign.”

Volunteer Fairfax is a 46-year-old nonprofit connecting people and resources to community need.

They developed this campaign in hopes of inspiring community members to do smalls acts of kindness. A small act of kindness could include: purchasing the person’s order behind you in the drive-thru, sewing masks, visiting elderly neighbors who may be isolated and many more.

Volunteer Fairfax is keeping track of the random acts of kindness on their website. They have developed an infographic that keeps track of each act of kindness in the area. Community members are encouraged to submit their good deeds on the Volunteer Fairfax website.

“We wanted to help people identify ways of and giving, that isn’t a specific in-person opportunity, that highlights the little things we all do everyday in our lives” said Kim Luckabaugh, Volunteer Fairfax.

The campaign will continue to run for two more months. Volunteer Fairfax is hoping to have 406 random acts of kindness added on their website to represent the square miles of Fairfax County.

