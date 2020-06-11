Germantown teenager writes children’s book on hand washing

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) – An 8th-grade Germantown resident recently took a break from his video games and schoolwork to write a children’s book to teach kids how to wash their hands.

14-year-old Neel Singh decided he wanted to make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic by writing “Learning the ABCs of Washing Your Hands,” an easy to understand book that teaches readers the ABC’s and the proper methods of personal hygeine.

Singh says it took him a few weeks to draft the book and his parents got him in contact with a publisher and illustrator to make his idea a reality.

“So for every letter we have ‘A’ equals ‘airplane’ and stuff like that,” Singh said. “So wash your hands after getting off the airplane, wash your hands after using the bathroom. Then we have sports, we have food like wash your hands after eating dinner, and a bunch of stuff like that.”

The book is now live on Amazon and all profits will be donated to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Singh said he is already looking to write another book next year focused on promoting healthy eating habits.