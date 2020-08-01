Friends of Fairfax County Animal Shelter raises $3,000 in 3 days

The donations go towards helping animals find homes, medical and dental services and parasite protection.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A non-profit, fundraising partner for the Fairfax County Animal Shelter collected unwanted pocket change this week.

The event, called “Coins for Critters” asked community members to drive by their pop up tent and drop off their change.

Besides the cute and catchy name, the fundraiser also helps residents give back to the economy. The name for the event was created when one of the board members who works at the mint said that they was a coin shortage.

The event has only been going on for three days, but so far, the animal shelter estimates that they have raised roughly $3,000.

“It’s been great. We’ve gotten a great response, as you can see,” said Friends President Evelyn Grieve. “It’s been inspiring, very inspiring for people to come out and help us.”