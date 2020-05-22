Frederick County Farm Bureau, Dairy Maid Dairy unite to donate thousands of gallons of milk

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick County Farm Bureau and Dairy Maid Dairy collaborated Thursday morning to donate thousands of gallons of milk.

The local dairy supplier and farm bureau unloaded 1,500 gallons of whole milk that was delivered at local non-profit, the Frederick Rescue Mission.

The supply will be distributed between 13 local food banks and the rescue mission’s food distribution center to be handed to families in need.

“Dairy farmers are really having a hard time right now. That retail businesses of all that milk has come to a zero and so that’s one reason why we have a lot of extra milk,” explained president of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, Sam Roop, “To do this project here today is a really good feeling for me.”

Staff with the rescue mission say that before the pandemic, the distribution center provided grocery items to about 150 families five days a week. Now, the center is meeting an increased demand for upwards of 240 families three times a week.

“We are proud to work with the Maryland Food Bank at the Frederick County Rescue Mission to get milk into the hands of those who need it most, while also supporting farmers and local businesses.” said Roop.

Roop explains that the funds used to purchase the milk was originally marked for the bureau’s safety camp. The camp teaches young farmers the safety rules for operations on the farm, but the pandemic halted the event.

Organizers then decided to use the funding to purchase the milk and help feed local families.

The Frederick County Farm Bureau hopes to dedicate additional funding for more milk donations.

