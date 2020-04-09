Frederick community group stepping up efforts to keep medical items supplied

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The coronavirus pandemic created a nationwide medical supply shortage, but a group in Frederick is stepping up its effort to make sure medical staff has their gear.

“So back to three weeks ago, when we talked about the coronavirus, we think we need to do something to protect our first responders,” Angela Men said about how she came up with this idea.

Men is part of the CASH Project, or the Chinese American Support Hospital: A community group that collects and donates personal protection equipment (PPE) to hospitals and medical centers. CASH set up a GoFundMe page to raise the money, and so far, they have received about $100,000 just from 1,000 donors.

“We realize the PPE shortage in a nearby hospital, that’s why a group of professionals did a lot of work on screening, to screen all the certified PPE which can be used directly,” Men said.

According to the organization, they placed the order of 100,000 surgical masks, 3,420 pieces of N95 masks, 360 face shields/windows an 920 A40+A70 coverall gowns.

So far, Men said the organization has 12 hospitals on the list, from Washington D.C. to Frederick County, Maryland, that they plan to send the donations to.



CASH has donated to the following hospitals and medical centers:

Monday:

– Holycross (Silver Spring and Germantown)

– Suburban Hospital



Tuesday:

– Kaiser ( Gaithersburg, DC & VA)

– NIH



Wednesday:

– Howard county General hospital

– Howard county Emergency Center

– UMMC

– VA in DC

– Adventists (Shady Grove, White Oak, and Germantown)

– Frederick Health Center



