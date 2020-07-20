“Flower Lady” raises $100k for Loudon Hunger Relief

Rachel Roberts prepares one of her boquets for sale on July 20, 2020. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg’s ‘Flower Lady’ Rachel Roberts has already raised $10k this year for Loudon Hunger Relief — all from her driveway.

The Loudon County resident has been selling flowers from her garden for over eight years and has raised over $100K total since 2012. She places them in brightly called vase, then displays them on the flower stand at the end of her driveway.

Roberts operates on a trust system, leaving her flowers out for anyone to take. She just asks that you Venmo a donation of any amount to Loudon Hunger Relief.

This year’s collection has been record-breaking — She says the reason for the increase in donations is COVID-19 related.

“Times are hard, and many people are just down on their luck, and food is one of the last things they can afford after they’ve paid their rent, taking care of the children…it’s just at the very bottom of the list,” said Roberts.

Above all, her goal is to raise awareness about Loudon Hunger Relief in hopes that people will consider volunteering.

