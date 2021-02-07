Fairfax County Police hold mock traffic stops for drivers with disabilities

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department conducted mock traffic stops for drivers with disabilities.

Police and community members came together to learn how to safely interact with one another during traffic stops. The goal was to ensure that drivers with disabilities are well-versed in what happens during traffic stops.

Drivers were able to get some practice runs in, being pulled over and interacting with the officers.

“The partnership among the community, police, and stakeholders allowed for a well-received learning experience for drivers and the police,” said Sergeant Hudson Bull with the Public Affairs Bureau. “Traffic stops are an important way for officers to improve our roadway safety, and this event provided a safe environment to engage with the community.”

The initiative was in partnership with the Fairfax County School Board and the Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management.