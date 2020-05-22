Facebook group connects restaurants to community

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Facebook page page devoted to discussing and promoting takeout food is sweeping Frederick County and could be helping keep restaurants in business.

The Frederick County Take Out page has a simple concept: Make people hungry.

Created back in April, the group now has over 25,000 members. The page was founded by Frederick resident Chris Martin who said he simply wanted to create a forum for restaurants to post about their food and carry-out options.

“I’d love to take all the credit for it, but all I did was start a Facebook group,” Martin said. “The community has really been the ones that have made this flourish to what it is now.”

The group caught the attention of 88 Visual owners Brandon Chapman and De’von Wellesley who decided to make a free promotional video about the movement.

“When the pandemic happened, we said ‘you know what? Let’s tell the story of Chris,’ because this is awesome how this one guy’s idea that he turned into an action is benefiting so many people,” Chapman said. “That is what we want to make our videos all about.”

The promotional video has over 26,000 views so far and the duo say they want to spread the message that anyone with an idea can make a difference, especially in a time like this.

“It was an average Joe that came up with an idea, created the page, and a lot of befitted from it,” Wellesley said. “So we want people to be inspired.”

Martin said he’s not sure what the future of the Facebook group is, but it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

