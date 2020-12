HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- Christmas might look different this year but Toys for Tots of Washington County wanted to make sure that one thing stayed the same on Christmas morning.

On Saturday, Toys for Tots of Washington County distributed bags of toys to families from all over the county to ensure that no child woke up without a gift under the tree this Christmas; a mission that's especially important this year as families face more hardships now than ever.