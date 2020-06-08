Dollar Tree in Hagerstown shows support to 19-year-old who suffered a seizure in the store

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Having health issues can be challenging, but having the support from the community can make it a little better.

Jessica Shoop is a resident in Hagerstown, who has a 19-year-old daughter that suffers from seizures.

Recently Shoop and her daughter were shopping at the Dollar Tree located on Garland Groh Blvd, when suddenly the daughter began to have a seizure.

The employees and customers of Dollar Tree were so supportive and helpful, Shoop said, which allowed her daughter to not feel embarrassed or isolated.

The 19-year-old recently began having these seizures, and she used to be afraid to go out in public because she was fearful of how people might react to seeing her have a seizure, Shoop said.

However, now after this experience at the Dollar Tree in Hagerstown, Shoop said her daughter now feels more comfortable with going out in public.

“I can’t say a big enough thank you, she’s a very private person, she just doesn’t put herself in the middle of things, so for her to be able to recover from that, in that moment, I can’t say thank them enough.. the customers or the employees,” said Shoop.