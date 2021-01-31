Digital series aims to be ‘safe space’ for breast cancer patients

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — A national breast cancer non-profit is launching a digital series on their social media platforms to educate and provide support for breast cancer patients.

Washington, D.C.-based Tigerlily Foundation launched their new series on Friday.

Entitled “BREATHE TV,” the episodes feature different topics surrounding breast cancer.

Some topics include cancer education, understanding medical disparities of cancer in women of color, and treatment plans. Each episode will feature stories from women battling the disease and medical professionals.

The series will be hosted by founder and breast cancer survivor, Maimah Karmo.

“We want to give patients, caregivers, friends and loved ones a place to come to exhale,” said Karmo. “For us that meant give people a forum through ‘BREATHE TV’ to have safe conversations, or discuss whatever they want to discuss in a space that’s open, warm and loving and provides comfort and support during their breast cancer journey.”