DC teens create “Triageconnect” to fast track patient intake during pandemic

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two teenagers from Washington, D.C. are working on implementing an online database to fast track patient intake during COVID-19.

Rohan Arora and Ritvik Gundlapalli recently presented at the MIT COVID-19 challenge, where they developed a new and innovative technology called Triageconnect.

This system would allow sick patients to describe their symptoms, before going to a hospital. It then connects them with a doctor that determines if they should come into the office or not.

If they are promoted to go to the hospital, the patient’s information will already be on file through this system and they will be able to see a doctor immediately without waiting or filling out paperwork.

Arora says essentially this system would help speed up the patient intake protocol during the pandemic.

“What we decided to do, my friend and I, was to develop a tool that helps hospital systems triage patients at the comfort of their home, so if someone is worried that they contracted COVID-19, what they would do is go and fill out this questionnaire in their preferred language, and based on those responses, the at home triage system would basically triage them into 1 of 4 categories and doctors will access if they should come in or not.”

Arora also stated that as a young person, it is his duty to do anything he can to help out overwhelmed health care systems, and he hopes he can make a difference.

