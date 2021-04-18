Daughter surprises father, announces his promotion to battalion chief

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County 9-1-1 dispatcher decided to surprise her father by being the one to inform him of his promotion to battalion chief. Now, their heartwarming story is going viral on the social media platform TikTok.

Battalion Chief Samuel Reyes from the Alexandria Fire Department was in for the surprise of his life, when he heard his daughter’s voice come through his radio.

His daughter Nicholle announced Reyes’ promotion. In the video, you can see Reyes call her father on a walkie talkie. Then, family and friends surprise the proud father, presenting him with his official badge.

Reyes’ niece Kathy was there to record the entire occasion. The video has gone viral, garnering 1.2 million views on TikTok.

After serving in Alexandria for twenty years, Chief Reyes became the first Hispanic battalion chief in the department’s history.