D.C. small businesses receive thousands from grant program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — A grant program in D.C. will be awarding 21 small businesses in wards 7 and 8 with grant funding.

The businesses were selected to receive more than $200,000 through D.C.’s Microbusiness Dream Grants Program.

Lee’s Barbershop is one of the businesses selected to receive a $10,000 grant. Owner Arthur Lee says the grant has allowed him to make improvements to his shop.

“What I put the money towards was a new storefront, I had the interior repainted, some new waiting chairs for the client, and we also added special supplies for the students,” said Lee.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the District has given over $100 million to support local businesses.