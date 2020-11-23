D.C. art museum creates ice-themed castle to combat COVID-19 anxiety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — What color calms you? Art museum ARTECHOUSE decided to create an all blue, ice-themed exhibit to help combat COVID-19 anxiety.

“Classic Blue” is the name of Pantone’s Color of the Year, and the theme of the new installation.

“We thought the qualities of classic blue — dependability, and contemplative and things made sense for this year with everything going on with COVID,” said Paige Eyberg, Assistant Manager at ARTECHOUSE.

The museum partnered with paint company Pantone to incorporate the calming color into the exhibit, entitled ‘Crystalline’, in an effort to ease COVID-19 anxiety through art.

Forty percent of proceeds from the ice castle will be donated to the American Experience Foundation, which provides students with travel experiences and educational opportunities.

Just as 2020 changed citizens’ daily lives, the year also brought change to the art exhibit.

“This is a lot different than the exhibits we’ve done before because we’re focusing on a color rather than displaying an artist’s already pre-done work,” said Eyberg.

She says that guests say the exhibit achieves its goal — creating a stress-free, fun experience.

“I’ve had a lot of guests say it’s helping them reduce anxiety and be at peace, and enjoy their time with their friends and family and get away from what’s going on in the world,” said Eyberg.

The exhibit will be open until Jan. 3.