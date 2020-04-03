COVID-19 Relief Campaign to energize donors with matching challenge, local artwork

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The United Way of Frederick County COVID-19 Relief Campaign is hoping to energize community members to donate by doubling their contribution and giving away local art.

Campaign partner, Ausherman Family Foundation, has committed a challenge grant up to $25,000. For every dollar raised, the foundation will give two more dollars until all matching funds are exhausted.

“We went into this campaign not knowing what to expect,” said Ken Oldham, President & CEO of United Way of Frederick County, “What we have experienced is an inspirational outpouring of support in the midst of crisis. We couldn’t be more deeply appreciative,” Oldham concluded.

The campaign partnered with local artist, Ellen Byrne, who has created a piece entitled, “We Are Frederick,” that depicts the area and highlights a diverse community.

“Hopefully they like it and that they get a positive feeling from it, and hopefully an optimistic view of the future and that we’re all in this together,” Byrne said.

Donors who contribute more than $150 will receive a print of the artwork.

All contributors will be entered into a raffle to win an autographed canvas print of Byrne’s artwork.

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign has raised 185,263.40 from more than 400 donors.