Couple ends 3,000 mile cross-country tandem bike ride in Arlington

Teri and Bruce Brown ended their ride on Oct. 3 at the Iwo Jima memorial. (Courtest: Terri Brown)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A North Carolina couple ended their cross-country bike trip in Arlington on Oct. 3.

Terri and Bruce Brown began their 3,000 miles, three-month bike trip from Oregon. The couple rode on a tandem bike and kept a blog by the name of “Double-Butted Adventures” documenting their journey.

Bruce said that he has always wanted to ride across the United States on a bike, so the couple decided to fulfill his life-long dream. Bruce, a former Marine, thought that the Iwo Jima memorial was the perfect ending to the journey.

“I was a former Marine, and the program Toys for Tots is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve,” said Brown. “And I felt that was really fitting.”

The couple also decided to fundraise for the program Toys for Tots. The Browns have been involved with the organization for five years. They set up a page where people can donate per mile. In total, the couple biked through 12 states during their journey.

Although there were days where the couple said they felt like giving up from exhaustion, they are ultimately glad they pushed through, saying that they learned a lot about the country — and themselves.

“The people that we’ve met along the way have been incredible. It changed who we are individually, as a couple, and in terms of how we want to serve people in the future,” said Terri.

The Browns still have yet to reach their $10,000 fundraiser goal. If you’d like to donate to their campaign, you can view the site here.