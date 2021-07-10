Cornhole tournament raises funds for injured Washington County firefighter

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Community members are rallying around a Washington County firefighter who was injured while fighting a structure fire in June.

Michael “Micky” Burgesser works as a full-time firefighter in Loudoun County, Virginia, and also serves as a part-time firefighter in Washington County. According to a report from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, Burgesser sustained first, second, and third-degree burns to his upper torso and legs and was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment. In a public post on his Facebook account, Burgesser explained he was trapped in a lean-to-floor collapse in the fire on June 29th. He explained the ceiling of the burning structure collapsed on top of him and the floor gave out, trapping him in debris.

Burgesser’s friend and fellow firefighter, Conner Greenlee, organized the tournament in an effort to fundraise to help the injured firefighter and his family during his recovery process. Greenlee says he saw an outpouring of support from firefighters not only in Washington and Loudoun counties but from across the country.

“I’ve had fire companies reach me from all over the country. I’m talking from Ohio, Illinois, Arizona, Virginia, Florida, you name it, these people have reached out,” Greenlee said. “Fire service is a brotherhood and it really showed today.”

Burgesser was taken around the event on facetime by his sister-in-law and was greeted with cheers and well wishes from attendees. Adam White, a firefighter in Loudoun County and a member of Burgesser’s fire company, was grateful for the public’s support during a very difficult time.

“It’s great to see the community rally behind first responders,” White said. “All the departments that have come out to support us, whether they be career departments or volunteer agencies, it’s all good to see them all coming out for one good cause to help a gentleman that’s in need, right now, and needs the community support at this time right now.”

Burgesser’s sister, Christine Divelbiss, was overwhelmed by the turnout and attended the event on behalf of her family, many of whom were visiting him in the hospital.

“From the bottom of our [the Burgesser family’s] hearts, we want to thank everyone that put this together, that spent their time volunteering, that came out just to show the support for my brother,” Divelbiss said, holding back tears. “I mean, obviously, it’s uplifting his spirits, it’s definitely helping him while he is recovering. So thank you.”

To donate to the Firefighter Michael Burgesser Recovery Fund, please visit the GoFundMe page.