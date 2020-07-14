College student sells candles to support racial equality

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Berkeley Springs resident is selling candles and lotion to fight social injustice.

College sophomore Otice Carder began Lover’s Candle Company to help fundraise for the NAACP. He was initially going to donate the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter movement, but upon further research, decided to donate to the NAACP to avoid supporting a political organization.

Carder claims he isn’t a political person, but he believes in equality, ending racism and putting an end to police brutality.

“It’s the sense that I have privilege to walk around and not be treated differently because of the color of my skin,” said Carder. “That upsets me and motivates me to try and make a change.”

Carder has donated $200 from his first batch of candles. He hopes to raise $800 with his last batch before heading back to college this fall.

If you are interested in purchasing candles or lotions, visit his Facebook page here.

