CFFC announces second wave of emergency relief funding for nonprofits

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A lot of nonprofits are feeling the burn these days, and now a Frederick County organization is helping with that.

The Community Foundation of Frederick County recently announced they would be releasing the second round of COVID-19 emergency relief grants totaling $75,000.

CEO and President of CFFC, Betsy Day says they are seeing an uptick in certain services and a loss in funding in other kinds of services, some nonprofits are not just struggling to survive, they’re also struggling to serve the people in need.

“It’s important that everyone on the community help as much as they can because everybody knows somebody whose been affected by the downturn in the economy, by the loss of jobs, or by the stress of the need for access to healthcare or behavioral health,” said Day. “We are stronger together if we all work together.”

The Fredrick County community is encouraged to support the United Way’s campaign and its COVID-19 Relief Fund.

These grants were made possible through The William E. Cross Foundation and The Mark and Susan Butt Saturday Mornings Fund.

COVID-19 emergency relief grant from The William E. Cross Foundation will be provided to: