CFFC announces second wave of emergency relief funding for nonprofits

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A lot of nonprofits are feeling the burn these days, and now a Frederick County organization is helping with that.
The Community Foundation of Frederick County recently announced they would be releasing the second round of COVID-19 emergency relief grants totaling $75,000.
CEO and President of CFFC, Betsy Day says they are seeing an uptick in certain services and a loss in funding in other kinds of services, some nonprofits are not just struggling to survive, they’re also struggling to serve the people in need.
“It’s important that everyone on the community help as much as they can because everybody knows somebody whose been affected by the downturn in the economy, by the loss of jobs, or by the stress of the need for access to healthcare or behavioral health,” said Day. “We are stronger together if we all work together.”
The Fredrick County community is encouraged to support the United Way’s campaign and its COVID-19 Relief Fund.
These grants were made possible through The William E. Cross Foundation and The Mark and Susan Butt Saturday Mornings Fund.
COVID-19 emergency relief grant from The William E. Cross Foundation will be provided to:
- Maryland Food Bank: $25,000 for emergency food assistance to low-income, food-insecure residents of Frederick County.
- COVID-19 emergency relief grants from The Mark and Susan Butt Saturday Mornings Fund will be provided to:
- Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County: $8,500 to support the conversion of Boys & Girls Club Frederick County space to a fulltime daycare center for the children of essential personnel.
- Brunswick Ecumenical Assistance Committee On Needs: $2,500 for financial emergency relief to residents in the greater Brunswick area.
- City Youth Matrix: $1,000 to support Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) families with home activity supplies and monthly food-insecurity assistance.
- Community Options: $9,000 for staff retraining in alternate service provision models and to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
- Housing Authority of the City of Frederick: $5,000 to support women in public housing to help maintain household stability and provide adequate basic resources.
- I Believe In Me: $1,000 to support its mentoring hotline and food-insecurity assistance for vulnerable youth.
- Interfaith Housing Authority (IHA): $5,000 to support rental financial assistance to low and extremely low-income residents of IHA properties in Frederick County, MD.
- On Our Own of Frederick County: $1,000 to support its transition to a telehealth model for providing services to clients.
- Seton Center: $5,000 for financial emergency relief to residents in northern Frederick County.
- St. Vincent de Paul Society – St. John Conference: $5,000 for financial emergency relief to residents in Frederick County.
- The ALS Association – DC/MD/VA Chapter: $2,000 for increased virtual support and telemedicine access by Frederick County residents with ALS disease.
- The Salvation Army: $5,000 for financial emergency relief to residents in Frederick County.
