Catholic Charities of the St. Lucy Food Project receives generous food donation

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — During this critical time, the Catholic Charities of the St. Lucy Food Project express their gratitude after they received a donation of 35,500 pounds of food.

The mission of the St. Lucy Food Project is to help those in need of assistance during this global pandemic. The St. Lucy Food Project provides food to the Northern Virginia community through its free Catholic Charities Pantries. Project officials said there’s a growing need for additional food now more than ever.

Vince Cannava, Program Director and Food Source Developer said “Clients have to make a decision between the rent, utilities or food. So when we provide them food it at least helps on our side with the resources that they do have to make the right decisions so they can continue their lives.”

Following social distancing measures, officials said Northern Virginia residents can drop off food at one of their no contact donation sites.

