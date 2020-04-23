Canapés Catering is serving up free lunches for students

Owner ML Carroll says past hardships have spurred her to step up and help

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A Frederick business owner’s previous hardships are spurring her to take action and help local kids avoid going hungry amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“There have been two times in my life that I have been homeless and I know what it’s like to struggle. Now that I have a food business, I can pay it forward,” explained ML Carroll.

Carroll had lead Canapés Catering for more than thirty years.

She says when schools were initially closed back in March, her mind immediately turned to the children who depend on school lunches.

“I’ve known nights where you go to bed and you don’t know what’s going to happen the next day. So, we started offering the kids meals and no purchase was necessary,” Carroll explained.

Any and all school-aged kids are provided a free lunch to-go. The menu varies but there’s some lunch favorites alongside fruit and dessert.

“We’ve been doing chicken tenders, hot-dogs, pizza, quesadillas,” Chef Mike Helm explained, “And if they have a suggestion, we’ll come up and make it for them too.”

Chefs are whipping up between 50 and 70 lunches every single day. Carroll says they’re going to families truly affected by this pandemic.

“There’s this one young lady who is a private schooler and both of her parents were laid off. Every little bit helps. You just get to know everybody and their situations,” Carroll explained.

While Canapés has switched to pick-up orders for their cafe and bakery items, they’ve seen a significant decrease in their catering businesses. Carroll explained that several events, including weddings and corporate gatherings, have either been cancelled or postponed.

It’s donations from the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, and even customers, that’s helping the campaign move forward.

“I can sleep at night knowing that I’ve– we’ve made a difference,” said Carroll.

For more information, visit www.canapescatering.com