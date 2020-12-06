Brain tumor survivors can now “Zoom” to the North Pole and visit Santa

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A lcoal non-profit is connecting patients to zoom meetings with Santa Claus.

The Raymond A Wood Foundation, an organization providing quality of life support to brain tumor survivors, is raising money by selling five minute Zoom call sessions with Santa.

The Zoom calls serve as a way to raise money to continue to help the patients, while also bringing some holiday cheer.

“Providing an opportunity to see Santa via Zoom was a great idea to serve our population, but then also other people that are a little nervous about the one on ones right now,” said Amy Wood, Executive Director at the Raymond A Wood Foundation.

Santa is available for visits on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 13th.