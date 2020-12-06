Bank of America teams up with D.C. non-profits to create incubation program for female minority entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — A new eight-month long incubation program for women of color business owners is coming to the D.C. area.

Black Girl Ventures and Halcyon, two local non-profits, have teamed up with the financial support to create the program for minority women-founded business ventures.



According to Bank of America, black owned businesses have declined by 41% during COVID-19 — the highest of any racial group in the United States. The program between the three companies is to help reverse this trend.



“We’ll bring in women entrepreneurs that are selected into the program to talk about business development skills, whether it’s how do you plan your business, how do you grow your business, how do you scale your business,” said Derrick Perkins, Market Executive at Bank of America.

Shelly Bell, Founder and CEO at Black Girl Ventures, says the program is to help the selected women “find their tribe” and create a community.



“This experience will give them access to new networks, resources, monthly training and mentors. And assets to some capital, because they will all be receiving stipends for their participation,” said Bell.

Bank of America is committing over $170,000 to the program.