Balloon display set up for local graduates

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A Frederick company went downtown Sunday morning to create a massive balloon display for students to take their graduation pictures.

The Frederick Balloon Company installed a 50-foot balloon structure at the suspension bridge along Carroll Creek, offering students and families a chance at celebrating their graduation achievement.

Balloon Company CEO and Owner Caity Byrnes said the free balloon display is their way of celebrating local graduates in a safe way while also enjoying a re-emerging Downtown Frederick.

“We really wanted to give a way for the community graduates who aren’t able to celebrate their graduations in a normal way an opportunity to get a good, fun picture where they could memorialize the occasion because they can’t otherwise,” Byrnes said.

Byrne said most of the balloons are made of a biodegradable material and they will be recylcing the structure when the display is done being used.

