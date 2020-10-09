Assisted living facilities hold their own Walk to End Alzheimer’s

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With the coronavirus pandemic canceling many in-person events, two local assisted living facilities still wanted to raise awareness for the leading cause of dementia.

The Annual Western Maryland Walk to End Alzheimer’s is being held virtually this year on Sunday, but residents at two assisted living facilities still wanted to hold their own walk to raise awareness for the disease.

On Friday, residents from Elmcroft of Hagerstown and Commonwealth Senior Living walked together to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia in the United States and the residents from the two facilities wanted to make sure that this walk was not forgotten because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deanna Schleigh is the director of sales for Elmcroft of Hagerstown. She explained that the two facilities wanted to hold their own walk-in lieu of the virtual walk on Sunday.

“I think it was even more important now because of the isolation that some of the seniors face, to come together, to make sure that there’s help and support, to know that we’re still out there and that we’re still doing what we need to do for the seniors and for the community that we serve.”

The residents walked back and forth between their two buildings wearing purple, holding signs supporting the walk, and raising awareness for the disease.