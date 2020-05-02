Arts-n-STEM 4 Hearts helps community during COVID-19

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — They say it’s a beautiful thing, when passion drives you to make a change in the world, well, the Arts-n-STEM for Hearts foundation is doing just that.

Founded back in 2017 by Northwest High School junior Amber Briscoe, the non-profit organization uses arts and STEM to help heal the world. Their motto is to promote healing through the arts and empower under-resourced individuals to grow in their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics .

In the wake of a global pandemic, Briscoe has now turned her passion and love of STEM and the arts and people to help the most vulnerable members of society through the darkest times of COVID-19.

“If i can find a way to help their community and support so we can lift each other up, I can really create something powerful and inspiring and motivating,” said Briscoe. “I wanted to start these short-term projects so I could really help people.”

The organizations has just over 50 volunteers who do their part by donating food to local food banks, completing art projects for local nursing homes, providing virtual tutoring, and sewing mask, and collecting items for health care workers on the front line. All things that are needed in this moment in time.

“Those people are the people who are actually impacted the most, like our residents our elderly and our patients, and our healthcare workers. So one reason, i just wanted to continue our outreach and i just really wanted to continue to serve the community.”

The organization launched a GoFundMe page in order to help keep their goal of spreading light and knowledge of stem arts and love alive. If you would like donate, click here.

