Artist’s mural brightens A Farm Less Ordinary’s shed… and sparks some smiles

“Everybody needs, I think, something beautiful to look at and that’s sort of been my mission as an artist, anyway."

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The coronavirus isn’t stopping farmers from working at one of A Farm Less Ordinary’s farms in Northern Virginia. The nonprofit’s second farm opened in Leesburg last year and a local artist recently made a special donation to brighten up a storage shed.

Muralist Penny Hauffe heard about A Farm Less Ordinary at a fundraiser a few years ago. The nonprofit was founded in 2016 to employ people with intellectual disabilities. Hauffe’s mural includes the farm’s logo: a rooster with a cow’s spots. Hauffe also consulted the farm’s employees to decide which fruits, vegetables and livestock to include on the mural. She says she regularly donates artwork to many organizations around Loudoun County to make people smile, including the Wildlife Conservancy, the Sadie Smile Foundation, and the Carver Senior Center.

“I think we all, especially, need that right now,” Hauffe said. “Everybody needs, I think, something beautiful to look at and that’s sort of been my mission as an artist anyway: to take utilitarian and maybe unregarded spaces and make them a focus and make them, hopefully, more beautiful.”

Ethan Miller and Frankie Durand are new employees the farm. “I think it’s really great out here,” Durand said. “I was out in the field doing a good job planting tomatoes.”

Miller says the shed is used to store tools and farm supplies. “I love all the art and the passion that was put into all of this. I really liked just seeing it all come together.”