Arlington Thrive receives honor for helping prevent housing insecurity during COVID-19

The non-profit has been helping the community since 1975.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia non-profit, Arlington Thrive, was honored for their service to prevent housing insecurity during COVID-19.

The organization received the Ellen M. Bozman Affordable Housing Award presented by the Alliance for Housing Solutions.

The honor signifies Arlington Thrive’s commitment to helping families in their community with emergency financial assistance.

Arlington Thrive is the only organization in Arlington County that provides services to help citizens obtain medicine, dental care, or a free ride to work.

“There’s been a vast number of people who have been out of work or have had their hours reduced,” said Andrew Schneider, Executive Director at Arlington Thrive. “What that’s meant for us, on top of the public health crisis, is that it’s become a housing crisis.”

Schneider says that their success in helping the community wouldn’t be possible without the donations from others.

“Luckily, because of the generosity of our donors, because of the strong support of Arlington County Government and the taxpayers of Arlington county, we’ve been able to meet the challenge of helping people stay in their homes,” he said.

Arlington Thrive was presented the award via a virtual live stream on Sunday, Nov. 15th.