Arlington County sets up one day drive-thru donation drive

Residents came out to donate boxes of gloves, food, homemade masks, cleaning products and other supplies

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County on Friday set up a one day only drive-thru donation site to give back to those in need during this global pandemic.

The parking lot was filled with residents who came out to donate boxes of gloves, food, homemade masks, cleaning products and other supplies needed during this critical time. Kurt Larrick, Assistant Director of the Arlington County Department of human services, said there is a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment during this coronavirus pandemic, which he says is getting worse in Arlington.

“They’ve been gracious enough to bring them down here and what were going to do is get those to health care providers and organizations that are serving people where you need a level of protection to protect against this virus,” said Larrick.

Larrick said they saw over 130 cars show up for the donation drive within the first two hours.