Arlington County Dept. of Human Services hosts online ‘Secret Santa’

The Arlington County Department of Human Services is asking for gift cards to grocery, drug and clothing stores.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — It’s that time of year again.

The Arlington County Department of Human Services is hosting their annual Secret Santa event to help those in need.

They are asking citizens to donate gift cards from grocery, drug and retail stores by mail.

Through a partnership with Volunteer Arlington, those interested in donating can now give online via credit card.

The donations help foster children, those with disabilities, and low-income families — but this year, it will also help those impacted by COVID-19.

“Back in February and March, when it all started, the people who were struggling before COVID, unfortunately, have been the ones who are the hardest hit,” said Kurt Larrick, Assistant Director for the Arlington County Department of Human Services.

He says that the pandemic has greatly impacted the need in the community.

“We’re seeing three hundred, four hundred times the normal amount of requests for food assistance or eviction prevention,” he said.

If you would like to help those in need, gift cards and checks are due by Dec. 18.