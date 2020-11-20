Annual Christmas tree arrives in downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — You better not pout, you better not cry, you better not shout, because Santa Claus is coming to town, or at least his Christmas tree is!

On Thursday, the City of Hagerstown put up their annual Christmas tree downtown ahead of the virtual tree lighting ceremony that will be taking place on Monday evening.

Crews were decorating the tree in the plaza on Potomac Street and East Washington Street with lights, ornaments, and a star on top!

The City of Hagerstown released a statement reading,

“While the City is not going to let COVID-19 be the Grinch that steals our holiday celebration, we’re not going to celebrate in a way that could potentially spread the virus either. “

The annual tree lighting will be held virtually at 5 PM on Monday, November 23rd, and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel, Hub City Now (Antietam Broadband Channel 25), and on the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development Facebook page.