An online giving day in Alexandria gives back to those in need

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Can one day make a difference in the city of Alexandria? For 10 years the Alexandria community has been working to prove it that it can. “Spring2Action” also known as Act, is an online giving event that helps local nonprofit organizations.

Heather Peeler, President/Ceo of Act Alexandria said “This is an opportunity for our community to come together and support the non-profit organizations that are on the front lines of serving our community now during this public health crisis and always.”

Act partners with different organizations in need each year but one nonprofit that has been very successful in raising the most money is “Alive.”



“Alive is our food bank here in Alexandria and due to the pandemic there are a lot of people who unfortunately cant afford the basics in life such as food,” said Peeler.

According to Act officials, Alive has been critical in supporting neighbors in need by helping residents gain access to food. Amy Rutherford, a business owner in Alexandria, has been partnering with Act for five years, she said they’re doing more this year then what they have done in years past.

Rutherford said for the donors that give to her two stores Redbarn Mercantile and Penny Post, $500 will be given to the cause that gets the most designations.

“The second prize will be of those designated of whatever non-profit receives the most dollars. We will also give another $500 dollar prize, one from RedBarn and one from Penny Post. In addition to that we’re also giving 20% of all the sales we receive online or over the phone today to the charity of the donors choice” said Rutherford.

Spring2Action is aiming to surpass last year’s goal, by raising $2.2 million this year.