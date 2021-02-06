Alexandria residents write valentines to health care workers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and love is in the air at the Del Ray Farmer’s Market in Alexandria.

Community members stopped by one of the booths to create custom valentines for hospital staff.

“I think the health care workers are doing a lot for everyone right now and they’re working really hard, so anything we can do to thank them,” said Del Ray resident Carolyn Hanson.

As COVID continues to drag on, the Del Ray Business Association wanted to let health care workers know that their sacrifices haven’t been forgotten.

“People do know, people do care that they are there day after day, 24 hours a day,” said Gail Reuter on the Del Ray Business Association board.

Community members, from children to adults, are getting involved to create custom cards.

“We’ve had schools involved, we’ve had the entire community coming out, writing these handwritten notes of thanks and gratitude,” said Mara Benner, Del Ray Business Association board member.

The Del Ray Business Association also has another sweet surprise — fundraising to purchase meals for hospital workers.

“We have a Go Fund Me, we’re raising about $3,700,” said Benner. “Every dollar will go directly to a meal given to a health care worker.”

Benner says that community members are excited to have an opportunity to spread the love.

“It’s been such unique little letters that everyone’s writing to the healthcare workers, they’re so excited for the opportunity to show their appreciation.”

The letters will be delivered to Alexandria Hospital before Valentine’s Day weekend.