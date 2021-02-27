After surviving cancer, D.C. man creates organization to help those battling the disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — At age 19, Matthew Milo was living a healthy, care-free life as personal trainer. His world was suddenly flipped upside down, after finding a bulge in his neck.

Milo was diagnosed with stage three testicular cancer. After eighteen surgeries, chemotherapy, and addiction, Milo was cancer free — but his experience left him wanting to help others experiencing the same pain as he did.

“As I sort of came to the culmination of my journey dealing with cancer and what not, I had some time to reflect on what I had been through,” said Milo. “It really made me want to take some of what I had been through and use that in a way that could give back to people.”

He decided to create the Milo Foundation (501c3 registration pending), to help educate and financially support young adults battling cancer. Now, Milo says he is in the works of expanding his team, as well as creating information packets for those in need.

The organization provides financial assistance to cancer patients, as well as providing educational opportunities to learn about the disease.

While the young foundation is still getting established in the D.C.-area, Milo says that the long-term goal is for the foundation to become a national resource.